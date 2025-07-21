UEFA Conference League: Irish League clubs learn potential third qualifying round fate
The draw was made at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.
Linfield, who were beaten by League of Ireland champions Shelbourne in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, have now dropped down into the Conference League.
David Healy’s men will now take on Lithuanian side Zalgiris in the second qualifying round.
Should they progress, Linfield will then face Víkingur (Faroe Islands) in the third qualifying round.
Elsewhere, Larne – who overcame Latvian side FK Auda on penalties in the first qualifying round – will now face Prishtina of Kosovo next.
The winners of that contest will face Varazdin (Croatis) or Santa Clara (Portugal) thereafter.
Dungannon Swifts bypassed the first qualifying round due to their success in the Irish Cup back in May.
They meet Liechtenstein-based FC Vaduz at the second qualifying stage.
Whoever progresses over two legs will meet Ilves (Finland) or AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) next.
Should any of the three Irish League clubs progress through the second and third qualifying rounds, then they will only be one stage away from the league phase proper.
Meanwhile, one Irish League representation has already been eliminated from Europe after Cliftonville’s extra-time defeat to St Joseph’s of Gibraltar.
