UEFA Conference League: Irish League clubs learn potential third qualifying round fate

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:18 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 13:21 BST
Larne have already been victorious in Europe this season after a penalty shoot-out win against FK Audaplaceholder image
Larne have already been victorious in Europe this season after a penalty shoot-out win against FK Auda
Linfield, Larne and Dungannon Swifts have learned their potential third round opponents in UEFA Conference League qualifying.

The draw was made at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Linfield, who were beaten by League of Ireland champions Shelbourne in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, have now dropped down into the Conference League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Healy’s men will now take on Lithuanian side Zalgiris in the second qualifying round.

Should they progress, Linfield will then face Víkingur (Faroe Islands) in the third qualifying round.

Elsewhere, Larne – who overcame Latvian side FK Auda on penalties in the first qualifying round – will now face Prishtina of Kosovo next.

The winners of that contest will face Varazdin (Croatis) or Santa Clara (Portugal) thereafter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dungannon Swifts bypassed the first qualifying round due to their success in the Irish Cup back in May.

They meet Liechtenstein-based FC Vaduz at the second qualifying stage.

Whoever progresses over two legs will meet Ilves (Finland) or AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) next.

Should any of the three Irish League clubs progress through the second and third qualifying rounds, then they will only be one stage away from the league phase proper.

Meanwhile, one Irish League representation has already been eliminated from Europe after Cliftonville’s extra-time defeat to St Joseph’s of Gibraltar.

Related topics:Uefa Conference LeagueLinfieldLarneChampions LeagueSwitzerland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice