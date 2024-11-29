Simone Magill says Northern Ireland are more than capable of causing a shock against Norway in the Euro 2025 play-off

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill says "anything is possible" ahead of their UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 play-off final against Norway.

Tanya Oxtoby's side are big underdogs as they aim to reach their second successive European Championships.

Northern Ireland booked their place in the decider with a 2-1 aggregate win over Croatia at the round one stage, while the Norwegians defeated Albania 14-0 on aggregate in their round one play-off.

The second leg is due to be played in Norway next Tuesday (December 3). The match is scheduled to kick off at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo at 5pm UK time.

Norway are currently ranked 16th in the world, while Northern Ireland are in 45th place in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.

Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, Barcelona midfielders Caroline Graham Hansen and Ingrid Engen, Chelsea midfielder Guro Reiten, Atletico Madrid midfielder Vilde Boe Risa and Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum are among the stars in the 23-strong Norwegian squad.

However, despite the high level of quality within the Norwegian ranks, skipper Magill says Northern Ireland are more than capable of causing a shock.

"The message has been very clear this week. Anything is possible," she told BBC Sport NI

"We're excited. We know it's a massive task ahead but it's one that we are relishing.

"We know what we're coming up against but we will go in and believe we can make something out of these two games.

"It's for us to step up and guide the younger players who have never experienced anything like this before.

"Even talking about a major tournament, it's new territory for a lot of our players.

"We have to focus on the game and not the occasion and we have to take it one game at a time."

Oxtoby took charge of Northern Ireland in August 2023 and Birmingham City ace Magill says the progress and development since her arrival is there for all to see.

She further stated how the pressure is solely on Norway – who have been regular opponents for Northern Ireland in recent years.

"For a long time we were the underdogs in every single game and no-one ever expected us to win games,” she stated.

"It's a credit to all the players on the journey we've been on over the last number of years that the attitude has changed.

"These are the teams we want to be playing against, we want to see where we are. What's a better test than to play a side like Norway?

"We have played them on numerous times in recent years but this is a chance for this young squad to see where we are.

"The pressure is all on Norway. We have been underdogs our whole lives. We are on this occasion and we have to use that to our advantage.

"We are underdogs but we also know what we're capable of. We have to believe in our capabilities and our strengths as a team.