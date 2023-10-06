Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under a partnership agreement with the Irish Football Association, uhlsport will provide match balls each season to teams competing from the fifth round stage onwards in Northern Ireland’s premier cup competition.

And the company will also create a ball that is unique to each Irish Cup Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Steinhilber from uhlsport said: “We are thrilled to be the official match ball supplier for the Clearer Water Irish Cup. This partnership symbolises our commitment to fostering local talent and contributing to the rich history and tradition of football in Northern Ireland.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Hutchinson and David Sanderson from uhlsport announce the partnership agreement with the Irish FA

Stephen Bogle, Head of Sales and Marketing at the Irish FA, said: “We’re excited to welcome uhlsport as an associate partner of the Clearer Water Irish Cup as the official match ball supplier.

“Working with the uhlsport team we’ll be developing themes for a ball that will be unique to each Clearer Water Irish Cup Final.

“Uhlsport has been working closely with our colleagues in NIFL for seven years now so we’re delighted to be able to support local teams with a consistent match ball experience across both domestic and cup competitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First contested in 1881, the Irish FA Challenge Cup (commonly known as the Irish Cup) is the fourth oldest national cup competition in the world.