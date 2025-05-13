Figures have shown that average home attendances have decreased this season across NIFL Premiership clubs, including newly-crowned champions Linfield

Figures have shown that seven clubs in the Sports Direct Premiership saw their average home attendances fall last season.

Numbers published on social media by well-known and reliable statistician Marshall Gillespie showed that newly-crowned champions Linfield saw their average attendance at Windsor Park fall on average by 461 - despite reclaiming the Gibson Cup for a record-extending 57th time.

Elsewhere, dethroned champions Larne saw their footfall decrease by an average of 418, with Cliftonville (222), Loughgall (164), Carrick Rangers (116) Crusaders (111) and Coleraine (101) also in the red.

Despite only playing 17 home games due to the nature of the post-split fixtures, Glentoran saw their average at The Oval increase by 141, with Ballymena seeing the biggest surplus with an average of 248.

There were also increases for Glenavon (60) and Irish Cup holders Dungannon Swifts (110).

Portadown - who were promoted into the top-flight ahead of the 2024/25 campaign - were excluded due to being in the Championship in 2023/24. However, they did see an average crowd of 1,346 on their return to the top-flight.