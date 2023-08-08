As the champions raised the flag after last year's historic success, the Inver Reds looked certain to kick-start the defence of their title with all three points as they led 4-1 with just ten minutes remaining.

However, the hosts would be left stunned by a thrilling comeback by the Swifts who netted three times in quick succession to leave east Antrim with a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game, an enraged Lynch labelled the collapse as "utterly unacceptable" and believes even having a commanding lead in the first place "flattered" his side as Tomas Cosgrove, Dylan Sloan, Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis all netted.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch admits the manner in which his side blew a three-goal lead against Dungannon Swifts was 'unacceptable'

"It's probably anger more than frustration if truth be told," he said.

"To be 4-1 up on 83 minutes and then draw the game is totally unacceptable, totally and utterly unacceptable.

"We conceded 22 goals in 38 league games last season, to concede four on the opening day is unacceptable.

"I think being 4-1 up flattered us, it wasn't a good performance from start to finish.

"There was no real flow to what we did, we didn't press the way we were supposed to press...it was a poor night."

The Gibson Cup holders travel to Glentoran on Friday night but such was his disappointment, Lynch couldn't even look that far ahead but warned a similar performance could lead his players "into trouble."

"The big thing was we stopped going forward in the closing stages," he added.

"We started to try and defend something and play within our own half and they were pressing us.

"I just can't put that performance into words and I can't see any positives right now.

"We'll go back and look at it, but the negatives far outweigh the positives.

"Performances like that against anybody will lead you into trouble.

"The hurt now is stinging too much to try and even look at Friday night.