Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King was delighted to see his players complete the job of securing all three points away at Ballymena United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Amber Army moved up to 7th in the Premiership table as goals from David Cushley and Danny Purkis sealed a 2-0 win on Warden Street.

Cushley’s opener arrived from the spot on 28 minutes as United defender Scot Whiteside was adjudged to have handled inside the box, with Purkis sealing the deal in second-half stoppage time following a long kick forward that wasn’t defended by the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the game, King was pleased to register a clean sheet alongside the victory.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King was delighted with last night's 2-0 win against Ballymena United

"It wasn't pretty at all but we stood up, were counted and got a clean sheet and that's what it's all about,” he said.

"I had to change shape three or four times in the first-half because I thought Ballymena were outstanding in the first-half.

"I've got to give Jim (Ervin) massive credit because we know how hard it is to come here and get a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Larne came here last week as league champions and couldn't win, so we've come here and done a job.

"It wasn't pretty but my boys rolled their sleeves up. I've asked for a clean sheet and we've worked on defensive issues over the last couple of weeks.

"To a man I thought they were outstanding especially in the second-half as the first-half wasn't good enough."

Cushley had missed a penalty in the 1-0 home defeat to Crusaders last Friday but the former Ballymena ace wasn’t prepared to let others take responsibility of shooting from 12 yards this time around.

King said of the incident: "Listen, I'm 60 yards away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The referee or linesman has given it, but what I will say about it is that David deserves immense credit.

"I came out and backed him in the press after he missed a penalty against Crusaders last week.

"But I can be honest and say it was a different story in the changing room.

"He stood up despite another player wanting to take it and he buried it, so he deserves massive credit after taking last week on the chin.