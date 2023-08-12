VIDEO: Chris Hegarty feels Dungannon Swifts will take positives despite losing out to Linfield
Dungannon Swifts captain Chris Hegarty reflects on today’s 3-2 defeat to Linfield.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Aug 2023, 21:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 21:34 BST
The Swifts were edged out at Stangmore Park as Chris McKee, Joel Cooper and Kirk Millar netted in a 3-2 win for Linfield, however, Swifts defender Chris Hegarty insists there are plenty of positives for Rodney McAree’s men to take forward as they travel to Crusaders on Tuesday night.