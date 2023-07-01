The two teams square off at Inver Park this afternoon as the first trophy of the season is up for grabs.

Crusaders won the one-off fixture last year after a 2-0 win against Linfield as Paul Heatley and Rory McKeown were on the score sheet at Windsor Park.

With pre-season preparations going well and European fixtures looming, Tuffey remarked that today’s final is perfectly timed and will also help to raise funds for ‘a worthwhile cause’ as all proceeds will go towards White Ribbon NI, a global movement which sends out the message that male violence against women is unacceptable.

Tahnee McCorry from White Ribbon NI pictured with Crusaders goalkeeper Johnny Tuffey ahead of this year's Charity Shield match against Larne

"A lot of people see this as the glamour friendly or the curtain raiser, but it will be two top teams really going at it,” he said.

"I've no doubt this will be one of the most competitive games we will play before the European games.

"I would imagine it will be fiercely contested, and it's great for both clubs to have that in terms of preparation before Europe.

"It's also massively important with White Ribbon that we get a good crowd and we can raise a substantial amount of money for a very worthwhile cause.

"Pre-season has been going well.

"We've been back in and had a few sessions on the pitch.

"It's been good and sharp. The lads have obviously been doing bits and pieces over the off-season.

"Everyone is back in, looking good and raring to go again.”

Crusaders ended the season on a high note by winning the Irish Cup for a second successive year against Ballymena United in May, with Tuffey outlining that Stephen Baxter’s side are ‘happy’ to keep going under the radar.

"We obviously missed key players at different times throughout last season, but I think every club will have had similar situations that have gone on throughout the season,” the former Northern Ireland international added.

"The Irish Cup has been very kind to us over the last couple of seasons and we're very grateful for that.

"We're happy going about our business. We look after ourselves and worry about what we're doing.

"We probably tailed off a little bit in the league, but to go and win the Irish Cup again and put a piece of major silverware on the table was fantastic.”

Crusaders face Finnish side FK Haka in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League later this month and Tuffey has one sole aim – to keep the tie alive for the second leg back home at Seaview.

"It's a decent draw for us,” he continued.

"I think it will be a tough couple of games.

"But being away from home first if you can bring a positive result back it will be key.

"If you can stay in the tie like we proved last year I don't see why we can't go and give a good account of ourselves.