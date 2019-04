Linfield manager David Healy was disappointed that his side lost 4-0 to Glenavon at Windsor Park but he is delighted with their league title success.

The Gibson Cup was coming back to Windsor Park for the 53rd time and former Northern Ireland international Healy is proud of his players.

Linfield celebrate lifting the Gibson Cup

They lost 4-0 to Glenavon through goals from Robert Garrett, Conor McCloskey, Eoin Wearan and Rhys Marshall on Saturday but Healty says his players have answered their critics this season