VIDEO: Dion Charles rues a lack of 'cutting edge' in attack after Northern Ireland's toothless display against Kazakhstan at Windsor Park

Dion Charles believes the ‘fine margins’ of international football were on full display as Northern Ireland were beat by Kazakhstan at Windsor Park last night.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read

Michael O’Neill’s men dominated possession for large spells and missed two glorious chances in the first-half to take the lead, but their lack of ruthlessness would be punished late on as substitute Abat Aimbetov netted a late winner for the visitors.

Charles stated that the Northern Ireland players know they are competitive in games but the ‘cutting edge’ at the top end of the pitch is a real concern as they have now went three games without scoring.

The Bolton Wanderers striker labelled his season as a ‘good one’ personally and that he is looking forward to the future for both club and country.

Dion Charles of Northern Ireland tackles Alexandr Marochkin of Kazakhstan during last night's game at Windsor ParkDion Charles of Northern Ireland tackles Alexandr Marochkin of Kazakhstan during last night's game at Windsor Park
