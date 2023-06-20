Michael O’Neill’s men dominated possession for large spells and missed two glorious chances in the first-half to take the lead, but their lack of ruthlessness would be punished late on as substitute Abat Aimbetov netted a late winner for the visitors.

Charles stated that the Northern Ireland players know they are competitive in games but the ‘cutting edge’ at the top end of the pitch is a real concern as they have now went three games without scoring.

The Bolton Wanderers striker labelled his season as a ‘good one’ personally and that he is looking forward to the future for both club and country.