VIDEO: Glenavon and Portadown fans get ready for the big BetMcLean Cup semi-final at Mourneview Park

Glenavon and Portadown fans were in fine voice ahead of the BetMcLean Cup semi-final at Mourneview Park.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Jan 2024, 20:14 GMT
The fierce rivals know that a win will see them reach the showpiece decider and face either Linfield or Dungannon Swifts.

Both teams came into the contest on the back of wins last weekend as Glenavon won 2-0 away at Carrick Rangers, whilst Portadown edged out H&W Welders.

