VIDEO: Isaac Price says Northern Ireland players 'should have taken more from the game' following Kazakhstan defeat

Isaac Price insists Northern Ireland were punished for not taking chances in the first-half after suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Kazakhstan.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST

The Green and White Army would lose by a 1-0 scoreline for a third successive group game as Kazakhstan stunned Windsor Park with a late winner.

Price lamented the poor goal Northern Ireland conceded late on and the lack of conviction at the top end of the pitch as Michael O’Neill’s men failed to find the back of the net yet again.

The 19-year-old spoke about life as an international, the upcoming double header against Slovenia and Kazakhstan in September, as well as the impending move to Belgian side Standard Liege.

Isaac Price in action for Northern Ireland during last night's 1-0 defeat to KazakhstanIsaac Price in action for Northern Ireland during last night's 1-0 defeat to Kazakhstan
