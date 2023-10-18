News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill confirmed that defender Jonny Evans suffered “no real damage” during last night’s defeat to Slovenia at Windsor Park.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:20 BST
Captain Jonny Evans ended the night limping heavily after taking a late blow to his foot, having already been down in the first half to receive treatment.

O’Neill also commented on the defeat which was Northern Ireland’s fifth loss by a 1-0 scoreline and believes his side gave it everything after falling behind to Adam Cerin’s free-kick on five minutes, before losing Shea Charles to a second-half red card for two yellow card offences.

