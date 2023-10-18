VIDEO: Jonny Evans should be fine for Manchester United duty, says Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss reflects on defeat to Slovenia at Windsor Park
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill confirmed that defender Jonny Evans suffered “no real damage” during last night’s defeat to Slovenia at Windsor Park.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Captain Jonny Evans ended the night limping heavily after taking a late blow to his foot, having already been down in the first half to receive treatment.
O’Neill also commented on the defeat which was Northern Ireland’s fifth loss by a 1-0 scoreline and believes his side gave it everything after falling behind to Adam Cerin’s free-kick on five minutes, before losing Shea Charles to a second-half red card for two yellow card offences.