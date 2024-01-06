VIDEO: Niall Currie reacts to Portadown's penalty shoot-out win over Carrick Rangers in Irish Cup
Portadown manager Niall Currie confessed his side didn’t practice penalty kicks before their Irish Cup tie against Carrick Rangers.
After the game finished 1-1 following extra-time, the fifth round clash would be decided by penalties.
‘Gers striker Danny Purkis would miss the first spot-kick but Portadown were perfect with all five penalties as Jack Henderson, Ross Redman, Ryan Mayse, Mark Russell and Ciaran Dobbin all netted.
Currie also highlighted how his side were able to be competitive and the impact made by his new five January recruits who all sorted.