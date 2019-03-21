Video: We have the chance to get off to a positive start says Steven Davis

Steven Davis says playing Estonia and Belarus at home in the opening two game of Euro 2020 qualification gives Northern Ireland the chance to get of to a positive start.

The captain leads his side into the double header against Estonia, tonight, and Belarus on Sunday, knowing it is vital that they make the most of their home games.

"It's a very difficult group we've been given, but with the two homes games it's a good opportunity to get off to a positive start," he said.

"The way the fixtures have come out as well playing Estonia and Belarus home and away first it gives us the chance to go and do something in the group."

