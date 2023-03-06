Cody Gakpo, the club’s £37million January signing, and Darwin Nunez, who arrived in the summer, both scored twice in the 7-0 trouncing of Manchester United before Mohamed Salah could complete his record-breaking double.

It may only be one game but three Liverpool players scoring at least two apiece against United for the first time since 1908 was not the most significant feature of a remarkable evening at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Roberto Firmino, the other goalscorer, announcing his decision to leave in the summer when his contract ends, only Salah remains from the famed frontline which terrorised defences across Europe for several seasons.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield.

However, the rebuild is already well under way with Nunez, who could become a club record £85m signing if all his add-ons are paid to Benfica, starting to make the left-sided role previously owned by the now-departed Sadio Mane his own with 14 goals this term.

Gakpo, who had been a United target only for Liverpool to swoop in, has had less time to adapt but has now scored in three of his last four starts and looks set to assume Firmino’s central position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very clinical. I think a lot of those goals were world class in my opinion,” Van Dijk said.

“The first one, I think the whole build-up towards it was outstanding. Obviously (Gakpo) cutting in to his right foot, a quality finish.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult time to come in any club, I think, in the winter for any player but he’s settling in very well. It’s a very difficult position to play.

“Obviously he learns from one of the best, I think, each and every day with Bobby Firmino. He has to keep going, keep the confidence, keep the belief and stick together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he will be fine for this club and I mentioned it already before but he’s a fantastic player. Darwin is causing chaos all the time with his speed, his passion and also with the quality.”

The pair almost, but not quite, stole Salah’s moment in the spotlight as the Egypt international scored his 128th and 129th Premier League goals to go past Robbie Fowler to become the club’s record scorer in the competition.

“Mo showed why he is so important for this football club definitely,” said Van Dijk.

“(He has been) very influential with everything that’s been going on in a positive way over the last couple of years and hopefully he can keep that going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For him to be the all-time Premier League top scorer for Liverpool is something no one should take for granted.

“He definitely shouldn’t and I won’t. He should also not just brush it off because it’s something special.”

Confidence is the highest it has been all season with their two wins in March as many as they have managed in any single month this campaign.

But Van Dijk said while thrashing their arch rivals was enjoyable no-one would be dwelling on the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad