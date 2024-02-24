Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. PIC: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Jurgen Klopp's side proved in midweek, when they came from behind to beat Luton 4-1 with an impressive second-half performance, they are capable of scoring goals without two of their major stars.

Both face late fitness tests ahead of tomorrow's Carabao Cup final after Salah suffered fatigue in his first match back at Brentford last weekend after a month out with a hamstring injury and Nunez was replaced at half-time in the same game as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Diogo Jota, their second-highest scorer this season, already ruled out it leaves Liverpool looking less threatening up front even though Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz both have reached double figures.

But Van Dijk said that did not mean Chelsea should view it as an easier task as they seek to avenge their League Cup final defeat on penalties of two years ago.

"If they take us lightly then that's their problem. That fear factor, we don't have influence on that," said the Netherlands captain. "I think the players coming in then have to step up and show they're wrong. I think that's the only way to do it.

"I think we have enough quality to read the opponents. Players who come in have to show that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone has to step up and the ones that play have to deliver to get results.

"I think if you play for Liverpool, you're quite a good player already, so go out there and make everyone proud."

Van Dijk assumed the captaincy in the summer after Jordan Henderson's departure, so this is the first opportunity for him to lift a trophy having watched his predecessor celebrate with the Premier League, Champions League, League and FA Cup and Club World Cup.

"It's important, but the most important thing is to try and win the game, and then we'll see what happens after," added the Dutchman. "I visualise myself leading the boys out, but I don't think about me lifting anything. I try to lead out the boys as good as possible, on and off the pitch, be their leader and so far, so good.