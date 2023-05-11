Barry Gray’s side face expulsion from the top three tiers of the Northern Ireland Football League after they were denied licences by the Irish FA over a nominal sum of outstanding monies owed to HMRC.

In a statement from the club at the time, they made it clear that the decision centred around an unpaid sum to HMRC, which they claim the club had been ‘previously unaware of’ but ‘moved quickly and effectively to settle’ on April 14.

As a result, Warrenpoint appealed the decision and their hearing went ahead as planned last night, however, it has since been adjourned until May 17.

Milltown, home of Warrenpoint Town

The border club finished second in this season’s Lough41 Championship and were due to play Dungannon Swifts in a promotion/relegation play-off before they were denied a playing licence by the Irish FA for next season.

Due to the appeal being lodged, the dates for those fixtures were set for Tuesday, May 30 and Saturday, June 3, although, it hasn’t been confirmed if they are to change due to the adjournment.

Should Warrenpoint’s appeal be unsuccessful, it will mean they will have to join a regional intermediate division for 2023/24.

Furthermore, the promotion/relegation for the Sports Direct Premiership will then see Annagh United take on Dungannon Swifts over two legs.