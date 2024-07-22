Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bushmills was a venue at the SuperCupNI tournament for the very first time as Coleraine faced Crusaders.

The Hatchetmen would put in a ruthless performance as they ran out 9-1 winners to get their SuperCupNI campaign off to a winning start.

The News Letter spoke to match co-ordinator Mervyn Greer about what it means for the village to host tournament games and how much work has been carried out to make their dreams a reality.