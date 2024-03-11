WATCH: Conor McKendry's outstanding long-range effort for Coleraine against Newry City is February Goal of the Month winner
Conor McKendry's long-range strike against Newry City has won the Sports Direct Goal of the Month competition for February.
The Coleraine midfielder found the top corner of the net with a stunning left-footed 30 yard drive.
McKendry collected a £150 voucher from Sports Direct as a reward for scoring February's most memorable goal.
The ex-Ipswich Town ace also collected the same prize in October for his eye-catching strike from distance against Glenavon, as well as being named as the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month.