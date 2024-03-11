WATCH: Conor McKendry's outstanding long-range effort for Coleraine against Newry City is February Goal of the Month winner

Conor McKendry's long-range strike against Newry City has won the Sports Direct Goal of the Month competition for February.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Coleraine winger Conor McKendry has won February's Goal of the Month competition following his tremendous strike against Newry City

The Coleraine midfielder found the top corner of the net with a stunning left-footed 30 yard drive.

McKendry collected a £150 voucher from Sports Direct as a reward for scoring February's most memorable goal.

The ex-Ipswich Town ace also collected the same prize in October for his eye-catching strike from distance against Glenavon, as well as being named as the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month.

