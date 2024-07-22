Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County Fermanagh Junior manager Ciaran Black was full of praise for his side’s efforts as they stunned Rangers at a sun-kissed Bushmills.

Fermanagh Juniors got off to a blistering start as Jay Ely netted within the first minute and they had ‘keeper Jake Agnew to thank as he made two superb saves to deny Rangers an equaliser.

Things would get even better as Kacper Ferens seized upon poor defending from the ‘Gers to double the lead after the break.

The Glasgow side had a lot of the ball and reduced the arrears in fine style as Kyle Glasgow’s strike from distance sailed into the back of the net.