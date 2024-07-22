WATCH: County Fermanagh Junior's manager Ciaran Black hails side's win against Rangers

By Johnny McNabb
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:55 BST
County Fermanagh Junior manager Ciaran Black was full of praise for his side’s efforts as they stunned Rangers at a sun-kissed Bushmills.

Fermanagh Juniors got off to a blistering start as Jay Ely netted within the first minute and they had ‘keeper Jake Agnew to thank as he made two superb saves to deny Rangers an equaliser.

Things would get even better as Kacper Ferens seized upon poor defending from the ‘Gers to double the lead after the break.

The Glasgow side had a lot of the ball and reduced the arrears in fine style as Kyle Glasgow’s strike from distance sailed into the back of the net.

However, Fermanagh held on for a 2-1 win must to Black’s delight.

