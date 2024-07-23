WATCH: County Londonderry's Rab Douglas wants his Junior side to leave the SuperCupNI tournament with 'no regrets'
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
County Londonderry Junior manager Rab Douglas says his team used the ball well in their SuperCupNI victory against St Francis.
A solitary goal from Steven Coyle would prove to be the difference on a warm afternoon at the Coleraine Showgrounds.
Douglas said his players “emptied the tanks” during yesterday’s defeat to West Ham United but that they learned a lot from that experience.
He also stressed that he doesn’t want his squad to leave the tournament with any regrets as they face Stevenage tomorrow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.