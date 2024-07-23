Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County Londonderry Junior manager Rab Douglas says his team used the ball well in their SuperCupNI victory against St Francis.

A solitary goal from Steven Coyle would prove to be the difference on a warm afternoon at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Douglas said his players “emptied the tanks” during yesterday’s defeat to West Ham United but that they learned a lot from that experience.

