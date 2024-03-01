All Sections
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann proved he still has his shooting boots after scoring an eye-catching volley at training.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:51 GMT
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann showed his players how to do it on the training pitch with a stunning solo effort

In a video uploaded on Doncaster Rovers’ X account, formerly known as Twitter, they posted: “The gaffer? Yeah, he's still got it” as it shows the ex-Northern Ireland international hitting a sweet volley into the back of the net.

Unsurprisingly, the former Cheltenham Town, Scunthorpe United and Peterborough United midfielder wheeled away in delight after the stunning effort.

The players will be hoping to follow in their manager’s footsteps as they travel to Walsall tomorrow afternoon.

