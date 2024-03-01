WATCH: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann shows his players how it's done in training with stunning volley
In a video uploaded on Doncaster Rovers’ X account, formerly known as Twitter, they posted: “The gaffer? Yeah, he's still got it” as it shows the ex-Northern Ireland international hitting a sweet volley into the back of the net.
Unsurprisingly, the former Cheltenham Town, Scunthorpe United and Peterborough United midfielder wheeled away in delight after the stunning effort.
The players will be hoping to follow in their manager’s footsteps as they travel to Walsall tomorrow afternoon.