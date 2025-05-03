WATCH: Dungannon Swifts celebrate history by lifting club's first-ever Irish Cup after penalty shoot-out drama

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 3rd May 2025, 18:05 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 18:16 BST
Dungannon Swifts players and management basked in Irish Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history after a penalty shoot-out win against Cliftonville.

The men from County Tyrone had taken the lead in the first-half when John McGovern headed in from James Knowles’ corner kick.

However, the Swifts suffered a blow with 20 minutes to go as Steven Scott was dismissed for a second bookable offence, with Shea Kearney then powering in a last-gasp equaliser for the Reds.

Extra-time saw the Swifts clear Eric McWoods’ shot off the line meaning the contest would be settled by spot kicks.

Dungannon stopper Declan Dunne took centre-stage as he saved two of Cliftonville’s penalties to cue bedlam in the Swifts end.

