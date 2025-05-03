WATCH: Dungannon Swifts celebrate history by lifting club's first-ever Irish Cup after penalty shoot-out drama
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The men from County Tyrone had taken the lead in the first-half when John McGovern headed in from James Knowles’ corner kick.
However, the Swifts suffered a blow with 20 minutes to go as Steven Scott was dismissed for a second bookable offence, with Shea Kearney then powering in a last-gasp equaliser for the Reds.
Extra-time saw the Swifts clear Eric McWoods’ shot off the line meaning the contest would be settled by spot kicks.
Dungannon stopper Declan Dunne took centre-stage as he saved two of Cliftonville’s penalties to cue bedlam in the Swifts end.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.