Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dungannon Swifts players and management basked in Irish Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history after a penalty shoot-out win against Cliftonville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men from County Tyrone had taken the lead in the first-half when John McGovern headed in from James Knowles’ corner kick.

However, the Swifts suffered a blow with 20 minutes to go as Steven Scott was dismissed for a second bookable offence, with Shea Kearney then powering in a last-gasp equaliser for the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extra-time saw the Swifts clear Eric McWoods’ shot off the line meaning the contest would be settled by spot kicks.