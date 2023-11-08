All Sections
WATCH: Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ledley King insists it's 'a pleasure' to represent the club as a statue to honour Pat Jennings is unveiled

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ledley King insists he has learned many “great stories” about Pat Jennings.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT
The English centre-back made the comments to Newry Reporter’s Michael Scott ahead of a statue unveiling for former Northern Ireland and Spurs goalkeeper Jennings.

King alluded to the fact that these occasions are usually for those who have passed away, and therefore, it is great that Jennings can see first hand the appreciation and respect he has across the footballing fraternity.

King added that whilst Tottenham have made a “good start” to the Premier League season, a lot of hard work is needed to maintain a positive “feel good factor” for the challenges ahead.

