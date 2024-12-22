WATCH: Glentoran goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai nets from inside his own half as Declan Devine's side win at Cliftonville
After falling behind to Joe Gormley’s opener, the visitors had to withstand a barrage of Cliftonville chances as Gyollai denied Taylor Steven and Gormley yet again from adding a second.
However, the Hungarian-born shot stopper took centre stage on the stroke of half-time as he sent a free-kick from inside his own half which went over the head of Cliftonville counterpart David Odumosu and into the net.
The Glens completed the comeback with 12 minutes to go as Odumosu failed to keep out Daniel Amos’ close-range free-kick.
The victory means Glentoran have now won their last three fixtures in all competitions.
Next up for Declan Devine’s men is the Boxing Day derby against rivals Linfield.
Speaking about his goal, Gyollai told BBC Sport NI: "It was a freak goal and that is the first time I have scored in my career so it will be a memorable one and it was really important.
"It was a crazy game, a game of two halves. The first half was really tough, and we got caught sleeping on the free-kick which they scored from and I was really angry with the boys.
"Second half we controlled the game, limited them to few chances and deserved the three points."
Here is footage of the goal courtesy of BBC Sport NI.
