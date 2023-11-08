WATCH: ‘I never thought this would happen to me’, says Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings ahead of a statue being unveiled in his honour in his native city of Newry
Pat Jennings, who played over 550 times for Spurs and earned 119 caps for Northern Ireland, spoke to Michael Scott from the Newry Reporter ahead of a statue unveiling in his honour.
The 78-year-old, who took ill during Tottenham’s clash against Chelsea on Monday night, remarked that he isn’t “feeling too bad” and he was looking forward to the occasion.
Jennings, who represented Spurs between 1964 and 1977, declared that he never expected such an honour despite having “a fantastic career” in the game.
The former Arsenal stopper also acknowledged the importance of having his family in attendance for such a landmark occasion.