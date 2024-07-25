WATCH: It's been a disappointing tournament for us but we love coming to the SuperCupNI tournament, says Rangers lead coach Greg Statt
Rangers lead coach Greg Statt says the challenges at the SuperCupNI are why the Glasgow giants love coming to the tournament each year.
The Light Blues have been regular visitors to the north coast tournament and Statt says it’s due to the crowds and different teams they face each year as it aids player development.
Rangers were beaten in the Junior section of the competition by derby rivals Celtic in front of a big crowd at Scroggy Road in Limavady.
Statt remarked that whilst it’s been a disappointing tournament in terms of results for his side, they have still gained vital experience and things to work on when they return back to Scotland.
