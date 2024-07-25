Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers lead coach Greg Statt says the challenges at the SuperCupNI are why the Glasgow giants love coming to the tournament each year.

The Light Blues have been regular visitors to the north coast tournament and Statt says it’s due to the crowds and different teams they face each year as it aids player development.

Rangers were beaten in the Junior section of the competition by derby rivals Celtic in front of a big crowd at Scroggy Road in Limavady.

