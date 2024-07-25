WATCH: Linfield manager James Daly speaks of his pride as Blues set-up Minor section final against Crusaders at this year's SuperCupNI tournament
Linfield manager James Daly labelled his side as “fantastic” as they booked a spot in the final of the Minor section at this year’s SuperCupNI tournament.
The Blues would seal their place in the decider after a 3-2 win over Scottish side Kilmarnock at Anderson’s Park in Coleraine.
Daly said he knew about Killie’s qualities before a ball was kicked but that his players still produced quality football despite playing for a fourth successive day.
It will be an Irish League final in the Minor section as the Blues face Crusaders tomorrow and Daly is anticipating another tough test against the Hatchetmen, who overcame Celtic in their respective semi-final.
