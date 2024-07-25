Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Linfield manager James Daly labelled his side as “fantastic” as they booked a spot in the final of the Minor section at this year’s SuperCupNI tournament.

The Blues would seal their place in the decider after a 3-2 win over Scottish side Kilmarnock at Anderson’s Park in Coleraine.

Daly said he knew about Killie’s qualities before a ball was kicked but that his players still produced quality football despite playing for a fourth successive day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...