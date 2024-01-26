Jurgen Klopp, who will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, the German has announced.

The 56-year-old has informed the club’s ownership of his decision to leave, having taken charge at Liverpool in 2015.

Klopp has won six major trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League trophy the year before.

He was appointed Liverpool manager in succession to Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, having forged his reputation at Borussia Dortmund.

Under him, Dortmund won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 and he took them to the 2013 Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

Since moving to Anfield Klopp has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.