The manager of Loughgall’s under-13 hailed the ongoing support of everyone connected to the club after their SuperCupNI success against Surf Select in Bushmills.

After a defeat to Cliftonville and draw with Leeds United in their opening two games in the Minor Section, the Villagers got their first win as they swept aside their American opponents.

The boys from County Armagh held a first-half lead through Eoghan Fegan’s tidy finish, before a brace after the interval by Pacey Drake put the result beyond doubt.

Surf Select had a few early sights of goal, but in truth, Loughgall ran out comfortable winners.

Kyle McDowell, manager of Loughgall's under-13 side

Loughgall were cheered on by the sidelines by first-team manager Darren Murphy and a good vocal support from those connected to the village.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, manager Kyle McDowell was appreciative of the backing his side have received so far.

He said: “The one thing about Loughgall Football Club is that there’s a great support.

"Darren Murphy’s been at numerous training sessions, he’s been about the boys in the lead up to the SuperCupNI and that’s fantastic.

"The one thing about Darren is that he’s not afraid to bring a couple of boys into the first-team set-up, which he’s already done.

"Our goalkeeper Oliver Girvan was on the bench for a friendly against Portadown the other night.

"It gives the boys a boost, it shows the development within the squad and the opportunities that are there.

"The support from the youth and senior committee has been nothing short of exceptional.

"We might be one of the smaller known clubs in Northern Ireland but it felt like half of the village was over there today.

"We have an awards night this Friday and I think there’s 130 in attendance, which is absolutely phenomenal and about three quarters of the village population.

“We’ve a lot of players who are travelling to Loughgall from various parts of Northern Ireland and that just shows you where the club is going at the moment.”

SuperCupNI offers the opportunity for teams to compete against opposition they wouldn’t play on a regular basis – if at all.

With that in mind, McDowell remarked how great it was for everyone connected with the club to compete against the likes of Leeds United.

"Going into the Leeds game on Tuesday...that’s the one we wanted in the draw,” he added.

"They are a big Premier League side and the boys were absolutely loving it and the nerves were certainly settled after the opening game against Cliftonville.

“There was a fantastic goal by the Leeds player into the top corner which put us on the back foot a little bit.

"I don’t think our boys thought that was coming...but Leeds are a great and respectful club and we settled into the game really well.

“I think the last ten minutes of the first-half, we probably had the better of the possession and we controlled the game bit better.