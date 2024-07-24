WATCH: Michael O'Connor delighted as Co Antrim Seniors pick up win against Middlesbrough at the Coleraine Showgrounds

By Johnny McNabb
Published 24th Jul 2024, 21:56 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 22:02 BST
Michael O’Connor was a delighted man after the full-time whistle as County Antrim Seniors defeated Middlesbrough in the SuperCupNI tournament.

Goals from Alex Watson and Eamonn Tohill sealed a 2-0 win in front of a healthy crowd at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Antrim finish second in their group after two wins and a defeat and O’Connor spoke to the News Letter about the week to date and aspirations for the final two days.

The former Northern Ireland international also reflects on being a manager at youth level, as well as an assistant manager at Coleraine.

