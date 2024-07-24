Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael O’Connor was a delighted man after the full-time whistle as County Antrim Seniors defeated Middlesbrough in the SuperCupNI tournament.

Goals from Alex Watson and Eamonn Tohill sealed a 2-0 win in front of a healthy crowd at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Antrim finish second in their group after two wins and a defeat and O’Connor spoke to the News Letter about the week to date and aspirations for the final two days.

