WATCH: Michael O'Connor delighted as Co Antrim Seniors pick up win against Middlesbrough at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Michael O’Connor was a delighted man after the full-time whistle as County Antrim Seniors defeated Middlesbrough in the SuperCupNI tournament.
Goals from Alex Watson and Eamonn Tohill sealed a 2-0 win in front of a healthy crowd at the Coleraine Showgrounds.
Antrim finish second in their group after two wins and a defeat and O’Connor spoke to the News Letter about the week to date and aspirations for the final two days.
The former Northern Ireland international also reflects on being a manager at youth level, as well as an assistant manager at Coleraine.
