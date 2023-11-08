WATCH: Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings unveils statue in his honour as large crowd pay tribute to goalkeeper
A statue has been unveiled in Newry today as a fitting tribute to legendary Northern Ireland and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pat Jennings.
The 78-year-old represented Spurs between 1964 and 1977 before switching allegiances across north London and joining Arsenal.
He also won 119 caps for Northern Ireland.
Despite feeling unwell in recent days, Jennings, who was the first UK player to appear in 1,000 matches, was there in person to attend the event which was organised byThe Friends of Big Pat Committee.