Northern Ireland international Ciaron Brown (right) celebrates with Oxford United team-mate Billy Bodin after success over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley in the Sky Bet League One play-off final. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Northern Ireland international Ciaron Brown enjoyed a memorable win at club level on Saturday as Oxford United secured success in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Oxford will take a place in the second tier of English football, the Championship, for the first time in 25 years following a 2-0 victory thanks to Josh Murphy’s goal brace - with Brown key to Oxford keeping a clean sheet in front of the 70,472-strong attendance.

Victory for the 26-year-old defender arrived at the expense of two Northern Ireland international team-mates as Bolton Wanders’ Eoin Toal and Dion Charles lost out.

The official Oxford United club account on social media captured Brown taking part in a post-match slide across the dressing room floor as music played and the team celebrated.

“I cannot put it into words,” Oxford boss Des Buckingham told PA. “This club means so much to so many people. To take it back to the Championship after such a long period of time and to do it the way we did against an excellent Bolton side, I am delighted with.

“The last time I was here I watched James Constable, Matt Green and Alfie Potter score the goals that brought us back into the Football League in 2010 as a fan. So, to experience what I just have as a manager is a very special moment.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt pulled no punches with his post-match assessment on PA: “That was our worst performance of the season on the biggest stage.

“We were unrecognisable to what we normally are. There wasn’t any one player in white who can come away and think we won our individual duel or gave our best version of ourselves.

“There was so much wrong. It is hard to point your finger at one particular thing.

“Mentally, we were not tough or strong enough. From minute one we looked slow, loose with the ball and that’s everything we are not.

“This has to be seen as failure. There is no other way of saying it. You can’t sugarcoat it.

“We had numerous attempts to get in the top two and had the opportunity today and let it slip.

“I don’t even begin to think about the summer or next season at the moment. I need to reflect and think about things. And it starts with myself.