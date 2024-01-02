Oxford United midfielder Oisin Smyth marked his first start for the club by scoring a wonder goal in a 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Oxford United's Oisin Smyth celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with teammates during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London

Smyth’s first goal in English football was an unstoppable right-footed strike from about 30 yards out which flew into the top right corner of Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s net as the U’s came from behind to collect a first victory on the road since November 11.

Chem Campbell had put Charlton in front after five minutes, converting after Oxford goalkeeper James Beadle only parried Corey Blackett-Taylor’s shot.

Oxford made it 1-1 through striker Harris, who met Finley Stevens’ cross at the near post in the 22nd minute.

However, Smyth, signed from Dungannon Swifts in January 2022, then produced his rocket to ensure the visitors climbed one place to fifth in the standings.

"The boys said I just froze,” said Smyth when asked about the goal by Oxford United’s social media platforms.

"I just froze for a couple of minutes but there was only one place I was going because I had my mum and dad in the crowd.

"Just when I found them, Cameron (Brannigan) had me in a headlock and we were on the floor.

"To score the goal in front of them and the fans who were brilliant the whole game was great.”