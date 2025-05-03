Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Players, officials and fans have flocked to the National Stadium ahead of this year’s Irish Cup final between Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts.

Cliftonville are on the cusp of retaining their trophy after last year’s stunning success against Linfield, whilst Dungannon Swifts could create history by lifting the competition for the very first time.

The Red Army have, as usual, sold out their allocation, whilst there is expected to be a strong following for County Tyrone-based Dungannon.

Here’s a flavour of the behind-the-scenes ahead of the 2.30pm kick-off.