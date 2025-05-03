WATCH: Preparations getting under way for the Irish Cup decider between Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cliftonville are on the cusp of retaining their trophy after last year’s stunning success against Linfield, whilst Dungannon Swifts could create history by lifting the competition for the very first time.
The Red Army have, as usual, sold out their allocation, whilst there is expected to be a strong following for County Tyrone-based Dungannon.
Here’s a flavour of the behind-the-scenes ahead of the 2.30pm kick-off.
Which team will be celebrating long into the night and into the early hours of the morning?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.