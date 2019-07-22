WATCH: Sunshines for unveiling of Cookstown 'NI legends mural'

Several hundred turned out this evening for the official unveiling of a mural showing three Cookstown footballing legends who did or still play for Northern Ireland.

Stuart Dallas, Aaron Hughes and Ray McCoy have all brought distinction to Cookstown and district over the years.

Dallas and McCoy cut a green ribbon on the mural to cheers from the crowd. Aaron Hughes is on holiday and was unable to attend.

The art work has taken around three months to complete on a wall at Millburn Park.

The unveiling was followed a community fun evening in Monrush Playpark Area.

Cookstown North Community carried out the work with support from Sperrin Cultural Awareness in collaboration with Cre8tive.

