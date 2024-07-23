WATCH: The people from Northern Ireland have been totally awesome, says Surf Select head coach after comeback win against Ballymena United

By Johnny McNabb
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Surf Select head coach Seth Swenson has thanked the people of Northern Ireland and the SuperCupNI committee for their warm welcome at this year’s tournament.

After losing their opening game to Kilmarnock, the team made up of footballers from across the United States came from a goal behind to beat Ballymena United at Riada in Ballymoney.

A penalty from Freddie Mairs gave the Sky Blues the lead but second-half strikes from Brayden Shen and Raul Zarate Espinola sealed a 2-1 win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Swenson gave the News Letter a background on Surf Select and their preparations for this week’s tournament, as well as their hopes and aims between now and Friday.

The head coach also thanked the Northern Ireland public for their hospitality and how it is great to play at different pitches throughout the province.

Related topics:United StatesKilmarnock

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.