Surf Select head coach Seth Swenson has thanked the people of Northern Ireland and the SuperCupNI committee for their warm welcome at this year’s tournament.

After losing their opening game to Kilmarnock, the team made up of footballers from across the United States came from a goal behind to beat Ballymena United at Riada in Ballymoney.

A penalty from Freddie Mairs gave the Sky Blues the lead but second-half strikes from Brayden Shen and Raul Zarate Espinola sealed a 2-1 win.

Mr Swenson gave the News Letter a background on Surf Select and their preparations for this week’s tournament, as well as their hopes and aims between now and Friday.