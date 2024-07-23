WATCH: The people from Northern Ireland have been totally awesome, says Surf Select head coach after comeback win against Ballymena United
After losing their opening game to Kilmarnock, the team made up of footballers from across the United States came from a goal behind to beat Ballymena United at Riada in Ballymoney.
A penalty from Freddie Mairs gave the Sky Blues the lead but second-half strikes from Brayden Shen and Raul Zarate Espinola sealed a 2-1 win.
Mr Swenson gave the News Letter a background on Surf Select and their preparations for this week’s tournament, as well as their hopes and aims between now and Friday.
The head coach also thanked the Northern Ireland public for their hospitality and how it is great to play at different pitches throughout the province.
