West Ham players lift the Junior section trophy at the Coleraine Showgrounds

West Ham United would claim glory in the Junior section of the SuperCupNI after a penalty shoot-out win against Co Down at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The English Premier League side would have the half-time lead as the ball broke to Mitchell Brown at the back post and he kept his composure by finding the bottom corner.

However, Down – who were competitive throughout the contest – equalised early in the second-half as a cross into the box by Logan McKnight was bundled into his own net by West Ham ‘keeper Leo Waldron.

It didn’t take long for the Hammers to regain their lead and in fine style as Longman’s free-kick from the edge of the box sailed into the back of the net.

Just when it looked like the game was over, Co Down equalised with two minutes to go as Corey McBride converted from close range after Adam Nelson’s penalty was saved.

With nine successful spot-kicks from both teams, Jayden Anderson would miss meaning West Ham won 5-4 on penalties.