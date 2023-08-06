Ervin made his managerial bow on Friday night as he watched his battling side lose 2-1 to derby rivals Coleraine on the Ballycastle Road.

A header from Colin Coates had the Sky Blues in dream land but a brace of goals from Matthew Shevlin - either side of half time - meant Coleraine opened the season with a deserved three points.

However, the travelling supporters showed their appreciation for how Ballymena remained in the contest by clapping the new-look United side off the pitch at the full-time whistle.

Jim Ervin managed Ballymena United for the first time as the Sky Blues lost 2-1 to derby rivals Coleraine

Ervin believes that if his players can showcase the same battling qualities each week, then they will be well-equipped for the challenges ahead.

"The fans' support is huge for us, it's crucial," he said.

"They were brilliant tonight and when the players needed that wee push they got it from them.

"You see how they were applauded off the pitch there makes me feel very proud.

"The determination that they have will hopefully bring numbers back to The Showgrounds and give them a team that they're proud of.

"We need to all be as one at the club, players, fans, everything - we all need to be together.

"We'll give them (the fans) as much as we possibly can and I think we seen that tonight where we left nothing on the pitch.

"In return, all we ask is their backing and support like that every week.

"We'll not be too far away from putting a team together, that we want to put together.

"As I said at the very start when I got the job we want to give the fans a team to be proud of."

Ervin's first signing as United boss was the experienced Coates who has subsequently been named as Ballymena captain.

Whilst labelling the defender's performance as "top drawer", Ervin believes small margins were to play in the defeat.

"Once I came into the football club and heard Colin was available it was a no-brainer," he added.

"We identified certain areas of the pitch that we needed to strengthen, we identified certain player, certain type of players that we need in the squad and I think that was justified tonight.

"I'm so pleased for him to get on the scoresheet and his performance was top drawer.

"But, like I say, we're frustrated.

"We'd have loved to have come away with the three points, I think if we had have held on another five minutes and got ourselves into half-time it may well have been a different game second half.

"But, listen, credit to Coleraine, they came out and had a real good go at us second half.

"I feel for the first five or ten minutes of the second half we were sitting too deep and couldn't get out.