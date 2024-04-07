Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues defeated Newry City in the league, knocked both Institute and Glentoran out of the Irish Cup and won the BetMcLean Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Portadown in the final.

Healy said: "It's been a good month because we were fighting on three fronts. The League Cup final was an important game for us and a fantastic day for our fans.

"I'm delighted we will have another day like that, with the Irish Cup final against Cliftonville on the horizon.