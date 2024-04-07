We are determined to push Larne all the way in the fight for the Gibson Cup, says Linfield's David Healy after being named as the NIFWA Manager of the Month for March
Linfield boss David Healy is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for March.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Blues defeated Newry City in the league, knocked both Institute and Glentoran out of the Irish Cup and won the BetMcLean Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Portadown in the final.
Healy said: "It's been a good month because we were fighting on three fronts. The League Cup final was an important game for us and a fantastic day for our fans.
"I'm delighted we will have another day like that, with the Irish Cup final against Cliftonville on the horizon.
"But for now our focus is on the league - it's going to be a massive challenge but we're determined to push a relentless Larne side all the way."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.