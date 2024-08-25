Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dean Shiels says the Bannsiders will hope to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes but “no panic” will be attached to his first loss in charge.

After taking five points from his opening three fixtures, Shiels would sample defeat as Coleraine chief for the very first time as Glenavon sealed a 2-0 win on the Ballycastle Road.

An early goal by David McDaid had Glenavon well on their way, with Gareth Deane - another former Bannsider - proving his worth between the sticks as he denied the hosts with two world-class saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second goal by Keith Ward just after the break would seal the deal for Glenavon but Shiels added that "no panic" will be put on the loss as the Bannsiders enter full-time football for the first time.

Dean Shiels suffered his first loss as Coleraine head coach in the defeat to Glenavon

"There's no doubt we are light and we still need to strengthen," he said.

"I think Jamie Glackin and Matthew Shevlin get into any team in the country, so they were massive misses for us.

"Especially Jamie in the build-up in regards to what he offers us by playing through the midfield and he's key in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shevy started the season really well and losing him is a big loss.

"We gave opportunities to others and probably to players that maybe weren't ready in regards to fitness levels.

"You have to freshen it up as certain players couldn't play the three games in a week and certain players were tiring towards the last half hour but we have to find solutions when teams come here."

Shiels added that Ward’s second was a killer blow for his side which they never looked like recovering from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: "At half-time, I had firm belief that we could turn it around.

"The second-half we came out and an individual error cost us in regards to going 2-0 down.

"It was a bit of an uphill battle after that but I thought after their second goal we lacked a little bit of belief.