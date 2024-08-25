'We are light and we still need to strengthen, says Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels but 'no panic' will occur from first loss in charge
After taking five points from his opening three fixtures, Shiels would sample defeat as Coleraine chief for the very first time as Glenavon sealed a 2-0 win on the Ballycastle Road.
An early goal by David McDaid had Glenavon well on their way, with Gareth Deane - another former Bannsider - proving his worth between the sticks as he denied the hosts with two world-class saves.
A second goal by Keith Ward just after the break would seal the deal for Glenavon but Shiels added that "no panic" will be put on the loss as the Bannsiders enter full-time football for the first time.
"There's no doubt we are light and we still need to strengthen," he said.
"I think Jamie Glackin and Matthew Shevlin get into any team in the country, so they were massive misses for us.
"Especially Jamie in the build-up in regards to what he offers us by playing through the midfield and he's key in that.
"Shevy started the season really well and losing him is a big loss.
"We gave opportunities to others and probably to players that maybe weren't ready in regards to fitness levels.
"You have to freshen it up as certain players couldn't play the three games in a week and certain players were tiring towards the last half hour but we have to find solutions when teams come here."
Shiels added that Ward’s second was a killer blow for his side which they never looked like recovering from.
He stated: "At half-time, I had firm belief that we could turn it around.
"The second-half we came out and an individual error cost us in regards to going 2-0 down.
"It was a bit of an uphill battle after that but I thought after their second goal we lacked a little bit of belief.
"We looked tired and I tried freshening it up by utilising the bench but our attempts on goal were powderpuff and we put in a load of crosses but we didn't have enough movement or people in the right areas.”
