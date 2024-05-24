Loughgall have announced the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Gartside after his release from Cliftonville

Loughgall manager Dean Smith insists he has been happy with his transfer business so far as three new faces have made their way to Lakeview Park.

After securing their top-flight status with five games to spare last season, the County Armagh side have already made preparations for the 2024/25 campaign as three players have put pen-to-paper on moves.

The first addition announced by Loughgall was the return of defender Conor Kerr to Lakeview Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was previously at Smith’s side but departed in June 2022 for a switch to Glenavon, where he gained experience playing in the top flight under Gary Hamilton and Stephen McDonnell.

However, after his contract was coming to an end, the Bluebirds were quick to acquire his services once more.

Competition for places in defence is set to heat up for Smith’s troops as they also completed the capture of former Derry City, Cliftonville and Coleraine full-back McDermott.

The 26-year-old had been a free agent after his release from the Bannsiders having spent last season on loan at Lisburn Distillery and Bangor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDermott is a former Northern Ireland U21 international and was voted as Coleraine’s Player of the Year in the 2022/23 season.

Furthermore, Loughgall have signed goalkeeper Nathan Gartside on a two-year deal after his contract with Cliftonville expired.

The former Derry City custodian was a used substitute in the Reds’ Irish Cup win against Linfield and is also a former Northern Ireland U21 international.

“We are really delighted to get the three new players over the line and we feel they will all add to the squad,” Smith said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conor Kerr is one that we know about after being here previously and I think we are getting one of the best full-backs in the country by signing Conor McDermott.

"Nathan has a great track record in terms of former clubs and it wasn’t long ago that he was called-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad.

"We have to be honest and say 12 months ago those three players probably wouldn’t have looked at us but we are now an attractive proposition. Players will now see us as a realistic opportunity to play at a high level.

"All managers will tell you they like to get their business done early so they can sit back and relax. We have been working on these deals for a few weeks now, so it is great to get them done. The nature of the game is always about trying to improve your squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have signed real quality so far and I’d like to thank the board and everyone behind the scenes who have helped make it happen.”

Those additions have been coupled with departures as Caolan Loughran has joined Ballymena United, whilst fellow defender James Carroll is expected to join Glenavon. Full-back Mark Carson has been released as has goalkeeper Daniel Devine.

Ally Teggart announced his retirement and has since joined Smith’s backroom staff as a first-team coach, with striker Aaron Duke being made available for transfer.