Crusaders defender Jarlath O'Rourke insists the carrot of securing European football means they still have a lot to play for this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hatchetmen saw their hopes of winning a third successive Irish Cup fall at the first hurdle as they were beaten by Championship side Ards on penalty-kicks.

Stephen Baxter's side were also eliminated from the BetMcLean Cup and County Antrim Shield, meaning their sole focus is on Sports Direct Premiership duty between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The north Belfast side sit fifth in the Premiership standings, 13 points behind rivals Cliftonville in 3rd as the race for the end-of-season European play-offs heats up.

Crusaders defender Jarlath O'Rourke has targeted a strong end to the second half of the season

The Crues travel to in-form Linfield this afternoon and will hope to end a run of form that has seen them lose their last three games in all competitions.

"I wouldn't say our confidence is low but we aren't on a good run," O'Rourke said. "I felt we had a good performance against Larne last time out and the 2-0 defeat doesn't tell the full story.

"I thought we shaded the game and had two stone-wall penalties turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We applied pressure but we aren't scoring enough which has probably been the story of our season.

"The end goal for us now has to be qualifying for Europe.

"And it's like winning an unofficial trophy when you factor in the finances for clubs and how rewarding it is for players.

"Since I've been at Crusaders, we've played against household names like Wolves, Basel and Rosenborg and those are games I'll fondly look back on when I retire.

"It was disappointing to go out of the Irish Cup but finishing as high up as we can in the Premiership will give us confidence and potential home advantage in the European play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter has been quick to add to his squad during the January transfer as Stewart Nixon, Kevin Joshua and Adam McAleenan have all put pen-to-paper on deals at Seaview.

O’Rourke believes fresh faces were needed to add competition for places.

The 29-year-old added: “The squad needed freshening up as we’ve been quite unlucky with injuries this season.

"We can’t or won’t use that as an excuse as all teams have to navigate their way through injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have played against Stewart before when he was at Coleraine and Carrick Rangers.

"So I know what he will bring and he was lively when he came on against Larne.

"I don’t know much about the other two lads who have been drafted in but they will certainly add competition for places.

"Linfield are going well, they have grinded out results recently and will be full of confidence after reaching the BetMcLean Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a good battle against them a few weeks ago and we certainly matched them but unfortunately they scored from a corner and were able to see the game out 1-0.