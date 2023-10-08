Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Like in his first game against Larne, the Lurgan Blues were excellent in the first-half and took the lead through Jack Malone's 25-yard free-kick.

However, a combination of inspired goalkeeping by Gareth Deane and wasteful finishing meant Glenavon were punished as Josh Carson levelled before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bannsiders were then rampant after the interval as Conor McKendry netted a brace alongside Matthew Shevlin's effort to inflict another defeat on Glenavon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell is still on the lookout for his first Premiership points as Lurgan Blues boss

"The disappointment is that we haven't been able to put two 45 minute performances together for a complete game of football as of yet in our first two games," McDonnell said after the game.

"However, I suppose we have to take confidence in what we've done in possession and what we've done in the final third bar the goals.

"The goals we concede, I've spoken to the players about it, it's fine details, it's 1v1 duels and poor decisions at poor times which are costing us at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not under any illusion that we're going to come in here and wave a magic wand.

"We're coming into a team that has won two games out of nine. We obviously have to rebuild confidence, and I suppose we're trying to rebuild and shape them in a way we think we can get results.”

McDonnell knows that his side will have to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to start picking up points after missing a litany of chances.

"The free kick we conceded was disappointing because it came on the stroke of half time,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we could have gone in 1-0 up at the break ultimately it could have been a different game in the second half as they would have had to come on to us a bit more.