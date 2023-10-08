We are trying to shape a team that will get results, says Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell as his side pay the penalty for missed chances in Coleraine defeat
Like in his first game against Larne, the Lurgan Blues were excellent in the first-half and took the lead through Jack Malone's 25-yard free-kick.
However, a combination of inspired goalkeeping by Gareth Deane and wasteful finishing meant Glenavon were punished as Josh Carson levelled before the break.
The Bannsiders were then rampant after the interval as Conor McKendry netted a brace alongside Matthew Shevlin's effort to inflict another defeat on Glenavon.
"The disappointment is that we haven't been able to put two 45 minute performances together for a complete game of football as of yet in our first two games," McDonnell said after the game.
"However, I suppose we have to take confidence in what we've done in possession and what we've done in the final third bar the goals.
"The goals we concede, I've spoken to the players about it, it's fine details, it's 1v1 duels and poor decisions at poor times which are costing us at this moment in time.
"We're not under any illusion that we're going to come in here and wave a magic wand.
"We're coming into a team that has won two games out of nine. We obviously have to rebuild confidence, and I suppose we're trying to rebuild and shape them in a way we think we can get results.”
McDonnell knows that his side will have to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to start picking up points after missing a litany of chances.
"The free kick we conceded was disappointing because it came on the stroke of half time,” he added.
"If we could have gone in 1-0 up at the break ultimately it could have been a different game in the second half as they would have had to come on to us a bit more.
"Even at that, when it went 2-1 we still created two very good chances. it's really hard to take when you’re coming away with half a dozen really, really good chances, and if we had been clinical we could have been three or four ahead at half time.”