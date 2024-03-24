Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year's Championship winners were largely tipped from afar to be one of the main candidates for relegation but they will remain in the top flight next season after yesterday's 2-1 win at Glenavon.

The Villagers took the lead on 27 minutes from the penalty spot as Caolan McAleer was brought down by Conor Kerr, with Nathaniel Ferris smashing home from 12 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That lead was doubled five minutes before the break through Robbie Norton's long-range free-kick, and despite Niall Quinn pulling a goal back via a mistake from Berraat Turker for the Lurgan Blues, the visitors held firm at Mourneview Park.

Loughgall players and staff celebrate their 2-1 win against Glenavon with their supporters at Mourneview Park

"I thought we fully deserved all three points," said Smith.

"I felt we were the better team although the weather conditions ensured that it wasn’t the prettiest game ever played.

"It’s hard to be over-critical but I felt we could have scored a few more goals but we were well worth the win.

"We were disappointed to concede the goal in the manner that we did because they didn’t create many clear-cut opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst Berratt will get the blame, I think the ball could have been well cleared before then but these things happen.

"I’m pleased with how we controlled the game after that because we look composed and looked like the team who was going to get the next goal.”

Loughgall have picked up big results against the likes of Larne, Crusaders, Cliftonville and Coleraine this term and Smith acknowledged the full faith that he had in his squad prior to a ball being kicked this season.

"It’s crazy we have secured our status as a Premiership club with five games to spare,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every reporter tipped us to go down and not one believed we wouldn’t finish bottom of the league.

"So, I have to give credit to the players, staff and everyone connected with the club for proving people wrong.

"A lot was made about us not bringing in many players last summer but I believed and trusted in what we already had.

"It’s great the squad have shown what good players they are but we already knew that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughgall’s win moved them up to 7th spot in the Premiership and into the final spot for the European play-offs.

So, does Smith fancy getting his passport ready for a potential adventure in Europe?

"We know we are in the bottom half of the table for the post-split games so the highest we can finish is 7th and that’s what we want to do,” he continued.

"It’s a realistic target but not only for us as Glenavon, Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts will all have their eyes on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pressure is off us now heading into the split as we have achieved our ambition of staying in the top flight, so we will enjoy the last five fixtures.