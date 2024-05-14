NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Institute's Michael Harris with his Championship Player of the Month award

Institute forward Michael Harris is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for April.

The Letterkenny man helped Institute secure a spot in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off - that they narrowly lost to Ballymena United - with a last gasp goal against Portadown on the final day of the league campaign. He also found the net against Dundela at Wilgar Park.

A delighted Harris said: "I'm delighted to win this award. It was a great month for us, even if we didn't win promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously we were devastated to lose to Ballymena with two late goals, but I think we can look back on the season with a lot of pride.