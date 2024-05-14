'We can look back on the season with a lot of pride', says Institute striker Michael Harris after he is named as the Championship Player of the Month for April
The Letterkenny man helped Institute secure a spot in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off - that they narrowly lost to Ballymena United - with a last gasp goal against Portadown on the final day of the league campaign. He also found the net against Dundela at Wilgar Park.
A delighted Harris said: "I'm delighted to win this award. It was a great month for us, even if we didn't win promotion.
"Obviously we were devastated to lose to Ballymena with two late goals, but I think we can look back on the season with a lot of pride.
"We finished second in a very competitive league."
