'We can look back on the season with a lot of pride', says Institute striker Michael Harris after he is named as the Championship Player of the Month for April

By Johnny McNabb
Published 14th May 2024, 06:00 BST
NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Institute's Michael Harris with his Championship Player of the Month awardNIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Institute's Michael Harris with his Championship Player of the Month award
NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Institute's Michael Harris with his Championship Player of the Month award
Institute forward Michael Harris is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for April.

The Letterkenny man helped Institute secure a spot in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off - that they narrowly lost to Ballymena United - with a last gasp goal against Portadown on the final day of the league campaign. He also found the net against Dundela at Wilgar Park.

A delighted Harris said: "I'm delighted to win this award. It was a great month for us, even if we didn't win promotion.

"Obviously we were devastated to lose to Ballymena with two late goals, but I think we can look back on the season with a lot of pride.

"We finished second in a very competitive league."

