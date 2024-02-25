Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The men on the Shore Road picked up a second successive victory in the Premiership as goals from Jude Winchester and Ben Kennedy sealed a 2-0 win against Glenavon at Seaview.

Crusaders know they will be involved in the end-of-season European play-offs and Spiers remarked that they can ill-afford to have inconsistent performances before those one-off games.

Crusaders are now a point behind fourth-placed Glentoran albeit having played a game more.

He told BBC Radio Ulster Sportsound: "Hopefully we have turned a corner.

"The thing is that we will now be involved in the European play-off and we don't want to take our foot off the pedal.

"We want to keep driving cause you can't turn this on and off like a switch.

"We need to keep going and we need to have the tempo going into the split.

"We are delighted with the performance today.

"We had a couple of chances early on in the game and we probably could have been two or three goals ahead.

"We let Glenavon back into it but Ben's (Kennedy) goal in the second-half has probably killed the game off and we just seen it out after that.”

Spiers was also pleased to register a clean sheet and outlined how a simple half-time team-talk helped in that regard.

"We worked all week on getting close to players and closing them down as we watched Glenavon in the last couple of weeks against Linfield and Cliftonville, and they've done very, very well,” he added.

"They made very good signings in the January transfer window, so that's what we based our training on this week and we were lucky to get the two goals.

"They had four or five corners in a row and hit the post with one and Jonny Tuffey has made a few good saves.