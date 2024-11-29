We couldn't have asked for any more from the players, says Gary Haveron after Larne's narrow defeat away at Olimpija Ljubljana
Despite a resolute defensive display in the first half, Olimpija’s pressure finally told when substitute Ivan Durdov headed home from a corner in the 67th minute.
With nine minutes left, Sean Graham was shown a second yellow card as Larne were left bottom of the Conference League table following a fourth straight European defeat, while Olimpija moved up into the qualification places.
Haveron took charge of the team at the Stozice Stadium, with new manager Nathan Rooney set to take over ahead of Sunday’s Premiership game against Cliftonville.
"I couldn't be any prouder," he told Larne's social media platforms.
"Everything we asked of the boys before the game to be gritty, to dig in when they had to, to keep their shape and be disciplined, I thought the boys to a man were absolutely immense.
"To be sitting in there really disappointed with the result tells you how much they invested in the game and how much they gave to the game.
"They probably deserved more out of it given the chances that we had.
"You have to take your moments when they come around.
"We knew we weren't going to get five or six chances, so when we got moments, we needed to take them.
"I can't criticise any of those boys in the changing room as we still created chances when down to ten men."
Despite the disappointment at losing out, the Inver Reds were buoyed by the return of captain Tomas Cosgrove from injury.
Haveron commented: “We had to get Tomas out there and get 20 or 25 minutes, which is maybe longer than we had planned.
"It’s great to have him back, he’s only done a couple of days training and truth be told he’s still got a bit to go to get back to match fitness.
"Having someone like Tomas back after the lay-off he’s had and Leroy Millar back on the training pitch can only bode us well.
"It is great having two brilliant players back for the league campaign moving forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.