The Sky Blues failed to lay a glove on Stephen Baxter's men throughout the 90 minutes and lost against the same opposition for a second successive year in the showpiece decider at Windsor Park.

Speaking after the game, Jeffrey stated that his side needed to match the heights of their semi-final win against Larne to have any chance of winning the trophy for the first time since 1989, but ultimately, they were beaten by the better side.

"We gave folk hope and expectation when we beat Larne in the semi-final and that was quite an outstanding performance," he said.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey reflected on his side's defeat in the Irish Cup final

"But let's not fool ourselves - we were at our very, very best that night and Larne maybe just weren't..

"I said in preparation to the players that they will face a much different Crusaders side this year than the one they faced last year because of how close they came to not winning it.

"You could see from the get-go their intent and their intensity.

"The reality is that, like I said beforehand, if you look at the league table where we are at and where they are at, it needed us to reproduce what we did in the semi-final if we were to stand a chance.

"The players gave their best on the day but they know themselves they didn't come anywhere near what they're capable of.

"In every aspect of the performance, we didn't hit the heights that we needed to hit.

"However, the gulf in class today was there to be seen."

The loss also means Ballymena United won't be playing European football next season and Jeffrey believes the task of competing with the top clubs in the league is going to get even tougher in the years ahead.

"It would have been lovely to win the Irish Cup and everything that goes with it today, but the most important thing for me if Ballymena were successful was the European monies.

"The reality is one of the bigger clubs has been strengthened again, and our opportunity to be able to strengthen has been taken away.

"That's the reality of the world we live in, we just have to accept that.

"You don't lie down or make an excuse, you're up for a fight and there are days when you will beat the big boys and have your glory days, but over the piece that's how it is.

"I'm not going to start crying foul or have a pity party because I think the investment in the league is very good all over.

"But the reality for some clubs, and ourselves being one of them, is that gulf is there.

"With the greatest respect in the world, who were two of Crusaders' best players today? Adam Lecky and Jude Winchester.

"We couldn't hold on to them, that's the long and short of it.

"They came and did fabulously well with us, no matter what we could do we couldn't retain them, they chose to go elsewhere which is absolutely fine.